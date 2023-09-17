Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20

Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 Saturday night in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls.

Calzada raced 52 yards for a second-quarter touchdown as the teams battled to a 10-10 draw at halftime. Calzada capped a five-play, 64-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter by dropping a 23-yard pass to Brandon Porter, then followed that up by punching over from the 1 just five minutes later to give the Cardinals a 24-10 lead.

Jay'Veon Sunday scored from the 1 to pull the Wildcats within a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game, but Incarnate Word (2-1) drove 56 yards in seven plays to set up a 27-yard field goal by Mason Lawler to put the lead back to 10 points, 27-17.

Calzada completed 23 of 36 passes for 373 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and had 66 yards rushing on seven carries.

Jeremiah Dobbins carried 21 times for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead Abilene Christian (2-1).

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Officials say Wellington man killed in wreck Thursday morning near Shamrock
Clovis police say a man arrested for the Tuesday burglary of JC Penney in Amarillo also has a...
Clovis police: Man arrested for Amarillo JC Penney burglary connected to Clovis mall burglaries
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests

Latest News

Houston Astros
Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros
Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns
TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory
Roldan’s second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas