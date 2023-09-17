Who's Hiring?
Buffs shutout Midwestern State 23-0 to start LSC action

WT shuts out Midwestern St
WT shuts out Midwestern St(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs shutout Midwestern State 23-0 Saturday night to start Lone Star Conference play 1-0.

This was West Texas A&M’s first shutout victory in conference play since October 13, 2012 against Abilene Christian.

The first quarter saw no points on the board as both sides of the ball for both squads could not seem to get anything going. It was late in the first that an interception from Preston Steszewski set the Buffs up in great position to start the second.

Isiah Smallwood from one yard out put the Buffs on the board first.

Going into halftime, WT added three more from a 39-yard field goal from Preston Gregg.

In the third, the Buffs extended the lead as Kyle Brown connected with Ryan Cosper from 18-yards out putting WT up 20-0.

After another connection to Gregg later in the fourth, WT shuts out the Mustangs 23-0 to move to 2-1(1-0).

West Texas A&M heads to Midland next Saturday to continue Lone Star Conference play against UT Permian Basin.

