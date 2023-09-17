Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: SWAT called to home on Polk for wanted suspect, issue resolved

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says SWAT was called to a home on S. Polk for a wanted suspect early this morning, the issue has been resolved.

At 2:38 a.m., APD officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of S. Polk on a wanted/barricaded man.

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to the scene and the street was blocked off.

Officials say negotiators tried to make contact with the suspect by phone with no success.

SWAT utilized a drone and introduced chemical agent into the home and were able to determine the suspect was not in the home.

APD says the situation has been resolved and normal traffic can resume in the area.

