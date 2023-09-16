Who's Hiring?
West Plains moves to 3-0 in district after sweep over Canyon

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the West Plains Lady Wolves Saturday afternoon for district action. The Lady Wolves came away with the win over CISD and district rival Canyon with a sweep to move to 27-6 on the season and 3-0 in district.

The Lady Wolves were lead by Jayli Franklin at the net with 12 kills. Piper Patterson and Kynzie Ward both added eight a piece.

West Plains travels to Randall on Tuesday for its next district match.

Canyon travels to Borger Tuesday for district action.

West Plains252525
Canyon162120

