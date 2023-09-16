West Plains moves to 3-0 in district after sweep over Canyon
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the West Plains Lady Wolves Saturday afternoon for district action. The Lady Wolves came away with the win over CISD and district rival Canyon with a sweep to move to 27-6 on the season and 3-0 in district.
The Lady Wolves were lead by Jayli Franklin at the net with 12 kills. Piper Patterson and Kynzie Ward both added eight a piece.
West Plains travels to Randall on Tuesday for its next district match.
Canyon travels to Borger Tuesday for district action.
|Set 1:
|Set 2:
|Set 3:
|West Plains
|25
|25
|25
|Canyon
|16
|21
|20
