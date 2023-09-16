Warming Up

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a week of cooler air and scattered showers and storms, temperatures head up and rain chances go down. Skies will clear through the morning on Saturday leading to a pleasant afternoon. Starting Sunday temperatures will climb back near and above average, in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast is dry until a small chance of a few showers by the middle of the week and thunderstorm may become more likely be the end of the week depending on the behavior of the next storm system.

