Hereford up 26-14 against Tascosa before weather suspension

Tascosa welcomes Hereford for homecoming
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces were up on the Tascosa Rebels 26-14 in the third quarter before a rain delay turned into a weather suspension of the contest.

Coming into tonight’s game, it was definitely going to look a lot different than it did last season. Tascosa beat Hereford 56-10 last year.

That lose was to a 0-3 Whiteface squad that only won one game the entire season. This year, Hereford came into the game 3-0, and with a lot of confidence.

Opening drive of the game and the Whitefaces find their way inside the 10-yard line. Kalub Ramirez connects with Tell Bryant in the end zone to put Hereford on the board first.

A few drives later, still in the first quarter, Hereford goes for it on 4th & 9 around the 45-yard line, and Ramirez throws a cannon down the field to Ethan Gonzales for a touchdown. The Whitefaces go for get the two-point conversion and go up 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Tascosa comes out in the second quarter putting points on the board after a quarterback keeper from Coltyn Fulton putting the Rebels only one score behind the Whitefaces.

Going into halftime, Hereford is up 20-7.

Both teams score coming out of the locker room making the score 26-14 before the weather suspension.

Tascosa starts district play next week and will take on Amarillo High at Buffalo Stadium at West Texas A&M.

Hereford will be back at their home field next Friday to take on the Plainview Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

