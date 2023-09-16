Who's Hiring?
Calming Down for the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! After what was likely the most active work week in quite a while, things will calm down for the weekend. Today will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures building into the 70′s for most. While a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, most of the area should see pleasant conditions. The same will mostly go for tomorrow, except temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 80′s. The work week will feature a couple of days with storm chances, but likely not as active as what we saw this previous week.

