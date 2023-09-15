Year 2 of Dancin’ in the Dirt Saturday at the Amarillo National Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition is bringing back the Dancin’ in the Dirt concert series for its second year.

The tradition kicks off the fair on the dirt floor of the Amarillo National Center.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer that indoor concert experience first of all with the weather being related you’re indoors so rain or shine regardless of what’s going on outside you can expect a fun and cool and chill night inside,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager of the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

The dance floor will be the same dirt the professional cowboys perform on.

“Everybody wants to be like a cowboy for a day you know and just feel that dirt atmosphere and so we’re super excited to bring that to life because whenever you put your boots on you get to walk in the dirt however it will be super duper packed,” said Foster.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to see hometown boys Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler perform.

To buy tickets, click here. General admission tickets are still available. Ticket prices increase by $10 on the day of the concert.

