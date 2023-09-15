Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Year 2 of Dancin’ in the Dirt Saturday at the Amarillo National Center

VIDEO: Year 2 of Dancin’ in the Dirt Saturday at the Amarillo National Center
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition is bringing back the Dancin’ in the Dirt concert series for its second year.

The tradition kicks off the fair on the dirt floor of the Amarillo National Center.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer that indoor concert experience first of all with the weather being related you’re indoors so rain or shine regardless of what’s going on outside you can expect a fun and cool and chill night inside,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager of the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

The dance floor will be the same dirt the professional cowboys perform on.

“Everybody wants to be like a cowboy for a day you know and just feel that dirt atmosphere and so we’re super excited to bring that to life because whenever you put your boots on you get to walk in the dirt however it will be super duper packed,” said Foster.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to see hometown boys Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler perform.

To buy tickets, click here. General admission tickets are still available. Ticket prices increase by $10 on the day of the concert.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests

Latest News

Good News with Doppler Dave
GOOD NEWS: Tri-State Fair 100 year celebration
New security features at Tri-State Fair after last years shooting
New security features at Tri-State Fair after last years shooting
Centennial Day today, free admission to Tri-State Fair
Centennial Day today, free admission to Tri-State Fair
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Officials say Wellington man killed in wreck Thursday morning near Shamrock