TxDOT offering free car seat inspections in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week(Source: KLTV staff)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off their Save Me With a Seat campaign on Monday, Sept 18 with free car seat inspections.

These inspections will be done on Monday, Sept 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Fluffaholic, located at 2622 SW 34th Ave.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 46% of all car seats are misused.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says, “It’s extremely important that parents schedule a car seat check today. Ensuring cat seats are installed correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash.”

With the Save Me With a Seat campaign, drivers are reminded that Texas law requires all children under eight years old — or shorter than four feet, nine inches — to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

In 2022, 72 children younger than eight years old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 16 of those were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

TxDOT would also like to remind the community that free car seat safety checks are available year-round.

For any questions, contact LaViza Matthews, TxDOT traffic safety specialist at 806-356-3338 or email laviza.matthews@txdot.gov.

