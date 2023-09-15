Who's Hiring?
Stormy Today, Quiet for the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Cool temperatures will stick around for today with highs building into the mid to upper 70′s. After a bit of rain and storms earlier this morning, most of this afternoon should be fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies (barring any stray showers or weak storms) , before another round of storms moves through the area later this evening, a couple of which could be strong to severe. Any rain chance looks to leave the area early tomorrow morning, setting up for a nice weekend.

