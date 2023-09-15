Who's Hiring?
A Stormy Close to the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Cool temperatures will stick around for today with highs building into the mid to upper 70′s. Storms are currently moving through the area at the time of writing (~4:00AM), and will likely exit by mid to late morning, giving way to some breaks in the clouds. Partly cloudy skies will ensue for most of the afternoon into early evening, before another round of storms moves through the area, a couple of which could be strong t severe. Any rain chance look to leave the area early tomorrow morning, setting up for a nice weekend.

