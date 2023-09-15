Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Stanaland, Mike Roden and Nate Skelton
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with John Stanaland, Mike Roden and Nate Skelton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Stanaland, Valley High Football Head Coach:

Valley High football head coach John Stanaland talks to us about making adjustments, preparing for district play in three weeks and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about livestreaming tonight’s football games with Hereford at Tascosa and Palo Duro at West Plains!

Nate Skelton, Shamrock Football Head Coach:

Shamrock football head coach Nate Skelton tells us about his first season as Shamrock’s head coach, some players coming back from injury and more!

