SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Stanaland, Mike Roden and Nate Skelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with John Stanaland, Mike Roden and Nate Skelton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
John Stanaland, Valley High Football Head Coach:
Valley High football head coach John Stanaland talks to us about making adjustments, preparing for district play in three weeks and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN:
TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about livestreaming tonight’s football games with Hereford at Tascosa and Palo Duro at West Plains!
Nate Skelton, Shamrock Football Head Coach:
Shamrock football head coach Nate Skelton tells us about his first season as Shamrock’s head coach, some players coming back from injury and more!
