Scattered Storms Continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the day on Friday. They will be hit and miss and come and go through the day. By late afternoon and into the evening storms will become more numerous and some will have some very heavy downpours and well as the potential to produce some strong gusty winds and small to medium-sized hail. Storms will clear the Panhandle by early Saturday and the rest of the weekend looks dry. Temperatures, after being well below average, will climb back into the mid-80s next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.