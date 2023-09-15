Officials say Wellington man killed in wreck Thursday morning near Shamrock

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Wellington man was killed in a car crash Thursday morning near Shamrock.

About 6:45 a.m. yesterday, a 2003 GMC Yukon, driven by 86-year-old Dexter Chilton, of Wellington, was traveling north on U.S. 83 in a construction zone, Texas Department of Public Safety said.

This was about four miles south of Shamrock. About that time, a 2008 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on U.S. 83.

Officials said Chilton moved into the southbound lane to pass northbound traffic in a no-passing zone, which was in the path of the semi.

The driver of the truck tractor veered to the right to prevent a crash, but the collision could not be avoided.

The Yukon’s front left struck the front of the truck tractor, which was headlight to headlight.

Chilton was pronounced dead on scene of the wreck and the driver of the truck tractor was treated and released on scene for minor injuries.

TxDPS investigated the crash.

