Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

