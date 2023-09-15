No. 4 Texas wants to keep post-Alabama momentum rolling against Wyoming

Wyoming (2-0) at No. 4 Texas (2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)

Line: Texas by 28 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas 5-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Texas earned all kinds of respect and momentum with last week's win at Alabama that catapulted the Longhorns from No. 11 to No. 4. A loss to Wyoming would spoil all of it. Wyoming would love to ruin the party. The Cowboys already proved they can tangle with Big 12 teams when they rallied to beat Texas Tech in the season opener.

KEY MATCHUP

Wyoming defensive end DeVonne Harris vs Texas offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones. Harris had eight sacks last season and one of the top edge rushers in the Mountain West, but he's looking for his first sack of 2023. He's also on the lighter side at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. Banks and Harris protect quarterback Quinn Ewers flanks and both weigh more than 320. Texas didn't allow a sack against Alabama and will be looking to keep him clean again.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming: Quarterback Andrew Peasley earned national respect with his gutsy play in leading the comeback against Texas Tech. He has five touchdown passes this season and has run for one more, but now faces a Texas defense that has already snatched four interceptions in two games, all by different players.

Texas: Freshman Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and sophomore edge rusher Ethan Burke are emerging standouts on an aggressive Texas defense that has held each of its first two opponents under 400 yards. Those two have combined for four of Texas' seven sacks already. Hill had two against Alabama.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wyoming is the last non-conference game for Texas before the Longhorns' final Big 12 season. ... Texas receiver Xavier Worthy has five career touchdowns of 40 yards or longer. ... Dating to last season, Ewers has thrown 184 passes without an interception, the second longest streak in school history. ... Wyoming has 22 players from Texas. ... Wyoming had four sacks last week against Portland State. Texas had five against Alabama.

