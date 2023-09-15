New security features at Tri-State Fair after last years shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After last year’s shooting, you can expect new security features at the Tri-State Fair.

The most notable change is at the public entrance gates.

There will be walk-through metal detectors every fairgoer must go through, so you won’t have to take anything out of your pockets.

The fair is hoping the speed of entrance will not be impacted as it looks to identify potential issues.

“We’re looking forward to a safe fun fair that folks have known for the last 100 years,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition. “It was an awful deal but we’re moving past it and we’re going to try to have a good plan in place.”

Another new feature will be a 10:30 p.m. no re-entry policy. The fair will remain open until midnight, but you can’t get in after 10:30 p.m.

“Security is not something we think about two weeks before the fair this is an ongoing process,” said Ragland. “The moment that we finish this year we’ll start thinking about next year’s fair and part of our big topic will be security.”

The Tri-State Fair is bringing back its clear bag policy for the second year.

“We want to have a clear bag policy, we want to have walk-through metal detectors, you’re going to see an increased police presence, all those things should hopefully make you feel right at home,” said Ragland.

