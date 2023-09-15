Last Shot at Storms

At the time of writing, some storms are firing up to our north. Storms are expected to fire up north, then track southeast as we head into the evening and overnight periods, mainly affecting the central to southwestern portions of the area. Main severe threats are large hail, damaging winds, and thanks to this morning’s rain, flash flooding. We could see some showers linger into Saturday morning, but chances will diminish and skies will clear, leaving behind a beautiful start to the weekend! Conditions look more dry and warmer as we head into next week.

