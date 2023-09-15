GOOD NEWS: Tri-State Fair 100 year celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Along with the arrival of Autumn and football season, September also brings the annual Tri-State Fair.

We have a preview of what to expect this week, as well as an official corn dog forecast in this week’s Good News with Doppler Dave.

The fair, of course, is an iconic annual festivity – but the timing of the event this year makes it even more special.

“Well this year is our 100th anniversary, which is super exciting. There’s been a lot of 100 anniversaries this year in Amarillo, Texas, and we’re excited to be part of that group. Any 100th birthday is a big deal,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager of the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition..

The fair will include many of the usual attractions, but some new fun events as well.

“We have lots of free entertainment that gets you into the building as well. One of those is a sea lion show. It’s not everyday you can see sea lions here in Amarillo,” Foster said.

There will be a horse show, goat show, pig races and more.

“There will be a petting zoo as always, we’ll have the Hypnotist Jerry Harris performing on our Michelob Ultra stage. Inside the Rex Baxter building will be some live animals you can see, our ag musician will be there as well as a cow milking demonstration,” Foster said.

Be sure to bring your appetite because there will be fair food, including a good ol’ corn dog.

“There will be funnel cakes, fried ice cream, there will be all kinds of things that you can only find at the fair,” Foster said.

And, while you are busy having a fun time at the fair you are also helping to support many young people as they pursue careers in agriculture and farming.

“We announced this summer that we gave away $100,000 in scholarships to the youth of the Texas Panhandle,” Foster said.

And the folks at the fair have a very special surprise for anyone interested in attending the fair on kickoff day.

“Our big give away is on Friday, which we are calling centennial day. That will be free gate admission to all, all day,” Foster said.

And, just in case you are wondering, there is a 0 percent chance of running out of corn dogs.

Now it just comes down to keeping an eye on the weather.

We’re talking fun for children and adults of all ages and it all starts today.

Now that’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.