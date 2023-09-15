Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future

City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Plan: Vision 2045 has been set for this Tuesday, Sept 19.

According to a press release, these public meetings are set for Tuesday, Sept 19. The first meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library at 413 SE 4th Ave. The second meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Library at 6100 SW 9th Ave.

The future of Amarillo is in Amarillo’s hands.

City Plan: Vision 2045 is an initiative by the City of Amarillo to create an inclusive and comprehensive plan for the city’s future — from economic development to city infrastructure to housing to quality-of-life amenities such as parks.

The City of Amarillo kicked off these public meetings for community for input on this plan last March, with more of these meetings in the future.

For more information on City Plan, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests

Latest News

Good News with Doppler Dave
GOOD NEWS: Tri-State Fair 100 year celebration
New security features at Tri-State Fair after last years shooting
New security features at Tri-State Fair after last years shooting
Centennial Day today, free admission to Tri-State Fair
Centennial Day today, free admission to Tri-State Fair
Year 2 of Dancin’ in the Dirt Saturday at the Amarillo National Center
Year 2 of Dancin’ in the Dirt Saturday at the Amarillo National Center