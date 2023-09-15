City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Plan: Vision 2045 has been set for this Tuesday, Sept 19.

According to a press release, these public meetings are set for Tuesday, Sept 19. The first meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library at 413 SE 4th Ave. The second meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Library at 6100 SW 9th Ave.

The future of Amarillo is in Amarillo’s hands.

City Plan: Vision 2045 is an initiative by the City of Amarillo to create an inclusive and comprehensive plan for the city’s future — from economic development to city infrastructure to housing to quality-of-life amenities such as parks.

The City of Amarillo kicked off these public meetings for community for input on this plan last March, with more of these meetings in the future.

For more information on City Plan, visit the city’s website.

