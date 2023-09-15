City of Amarillo receives over $100,000 grant to prevent pool drownings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has awarded Amarillo an over $100,000 grant for preventing pool and spa drownings.

The City of Amarillo was one of eight local and state governments to receive the Pool Safely Grant Program funds and was awarded $107,853.92 out of $2 million.

The Pool Safely Grant Program is aimed at preventing pool and spa drownings, as well as drain entrapments, according to a news release. The funding appropriated by Congress will provide these local and state governments with assistance for education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

“Drowning remains the number one cause of death for children ages one to four,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “These grants can make a real difference by providing funding to assist communities in their lifesaving work to reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment in pools and spas.”

For more information on the Pool Safely Grant Program, visit the CPSC’s website.

