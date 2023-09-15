Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo receives over $100,000 grant to prevent pool drownings

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has awarded Amarillo an over $100,000 grant for...
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has awarded Amarillo an over $100,000 grant for preventing pool and spa drownings.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has awarded Amarillo an over $100,000 grant for preventing pool and spa drownings.

The City of Amarillo was one of eight local and state governments to receive the Pool Safely Grant Program funds and was awarded $107,853.92 out of $2 million.

The Pool Safely Grant Program is aimed at preventing pool and spa drownings, as well as drain entrapments, according to a news release. The funding appropriated by Congress will provide these local and state governments with assistance for education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

“Drowning remains the number one cause of death for children ages one to four,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “These grants can make a real difference by providing funding to assist communities in their lifesaving work to reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment in pools and spas.”

For more information on the Pool Safely Grant Program, visit the CPSC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair

Latest News

AT&T (Amarillo, TX)
AT&T reducing staff at Amarillo call center
TxDOT offering free car seat inspections in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week
TxDOT offering free car seat inspections in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week
City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
Good News with Doppler Dave
GOOD NEWS: Tri-State Fair 100 year celebration