City of Amarillo, Panhandle Community Services to host Landlord Fair Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Community Development and Panhandle Community Services will host a Landlord Fair Tuesday.

The educational event will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Attendees can learn about housing programs, understand property inspections, get fair housing insights presented by HUD and more.

Organizers say the event is free to attend.

