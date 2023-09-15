Centennial Day today, free admission to Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today admission to the Tri-State Fair is free.

“We know things have gotten expensive and if that’s a concern at least gate admission is comped,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition. “Its free, come on out, go to the midway, go to the food court.”

It starts at 11:00 a.m. for lunch and it’s to celebrate the Tri-State Fair’s 100th anniversary.

“We want to give back to the community that supported our organization, the fair, the fairgrounds, for the last 100 years,” said Ragland. “This is a special year for us we thought ‘hey let’s give back let’s have a free day for folks to come out and enjoy it.’”

The opening day is sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

