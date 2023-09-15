Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon comes out on top in the ‘Battle of the C’s’

VIDEO: Canyon comes out on top in the ‘Battle of the C’s’
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles beat the Caprock Longhorns 17-0 Thursday night.

Both teams came into this match up with two different types of momentum. Caprock picked up its first win of the season last week against Pampa, and Canyon looking to bounce back after losing to CISD rival, West Plains.

This match up last year came down to the wire, but Canyon squeezed it out 35-32.

Fast forward to this season, and the Eagles took care of business shutting out the Longhorns.

It was a back and forth first quarter, as both of these squads defenses’ were not letting either offense generate much. Canyon was able to make a field goal giving them something on the board before heading into the second quarter.

After a 27-yard gain when Boston Bell connected with Jacob Burris, then the Eagles found themselves in the red zone setting them up for the first touchdown of the game. The 2-point conversion was good giving Canyon the lead 11-0 going into the locker room at halftime.

Now into the second half, Canyon finds themselves on the 1-yard line with 4:50 left in the third quarter and Sam Johnson plunges into the end zone extending the Eagles lead 17-0.

In the end, Canyon comes out on top in the ‘Battle of the C’s’ as the score held there for the remainder of the game.

The Caprock Longhorns start district action next week welcoming Lubbock Coronado to Dick Bivins next Thursday.

Canyon will face Midland Greenwood for a non-district match up next Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge
Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
A Potter County grand jury has found the officers were justified in their actions in an...
Potter County grand jury finds officers’ actions justified in July officer-involved shooting
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Hedley's Nick Clark stars in win over Patton Springs.
Nick Clark leads Hedley Owls to 64-43 win over Patton Springs
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rance Barnett, Nataziah Gipson and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rance Barnett, Nataziah Gipson and this week’s Pick Em’s
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
Former Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad tries on his Orioles jersey after signing his MLB...
Former Randall baseball star Heston Kjerstad called up to MLB