AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles beat the Caprock Longhorns 17-0 Thursday night.

Both teams came into this match up with two different types of momentum. Caprock picked up its first win of the season last week against Pampa, and Canyon looking to bounce back after losing to CISD rival, West Plains.

This match up last year came down to the wire, but Canyon squeezed it out 35-32.

Fast forward to this season, and the Eagles took care of business shutting out the Longhorns.

It was a back and forth first quarter, as both of these squads defenses’ were not letting either offense generate much. Canyon was able to make a field goal giving them something on the board before heading into the second quarter.

After a 27-yard gain when Boston Bell connected with Jacob Burris, then the Eagles found themselves in the red zone setting them up for the first touchdown of the game. The 2-point conversion was good giving Canyon the lead 11-0 going into the locker room at halftime.

Now into the second half, Canyon finds themselves on the 1-yard line with 4:50 left in the third quarter and Sam Johnson plunges into the end zone extending the Eagles lead 17-0.

In the end, Canyon comes out on top in the ‘Battle of the C’s’ as the score held there for the remainder of the game.

The Caprock Longhorns start district action next week welcoming Lubbock Coronado to Dick Bivins next Thursday.

Canyon will face Midland Greenwood for a non-district match up next Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

