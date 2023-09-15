Who's Hiring?
Bell announces delivery of H-1 helicopters during NATO Days 2023

Bell announced the successful delivery of four H-1 helicopters to the Czech Republic during...
Bell announced the successful delivery of four H-1 helicopters to the Czech Republic during NATO Days 2023.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell announced the successful delivery of four H-1 helicopters to the Czech Republic during NATO Days 2023.

The four helicopters have been delivered as part of the 2019 deal to modernize the Czech Armed Forces with four AH-1Z Vipers and eight UH-1Y Venoms.

Bell continues production on the remaining AH-1Z and UH-1Y at the Amarillo Assembly Center and will coordinate with the Czech and U.S. governments through the Defense Contract Management Agency to arrange and schedule deliveries of the remaining aircrafts, according to Bell officials.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this tremendous occasion with the Czech Republic modernizing their helicopter fleet,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell senior vice president and H-1 program director. “These new H-1 platforms put the Czech Republic on the leading edge of fielded helicopter technology at a time when security matters more than ever.”

The AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom are Bell’s newest generation of dedicated attack and combat multirole helicopters, according to a press release.

The Czech Republic is displaying the helicopters during NATO Days. Before aircraft arrival, a select group of Czech pilots, aircrew and maintainers completed hands-on aircraft training with the U.S. Marines at HMLAT-303 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

“This is the start of a new era with the Viper and Venom being a key asset for the defense and security of the Czech Republic,” Deslatte said.

