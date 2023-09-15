Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

AT&T reducing staff at Amarillo call center

AT&T (Amarillo, TX)
AT&T (Amarillo, TX)(AT&T (Amarillo, TX))
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T is reducing its Amarillo call center workforce.

A spokesman said affected employees are being offered positions in the Saint Louis area as the company focuses on growth areas and adapting to lower customer interest in existing services.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce website says the company employs more than 300 people.

The labor union representing some workers did not immediately return a call for comment

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Amarillo experts talk on pests indoors being on the rise
Amarillo experts warn about rise in indoor pests
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair

Latest News

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has awarded Amarillo an over $100,000 grant for...
City of Amarillo receives over $100,000 grant to prevent pool drownings
TxDOT offering free car seat inspections in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week
TxDOT offering free car seat inspections in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week
City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
City Plan: Vision 2045 meetings set to discuss Amarillo’s future
Good News with Doppler Dave
GOOD NEWS: Tri-State Fair 100 year celebration