AT&T reducing staff at Amarillo call center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T is reducing its Amarillo call center workforce.

A spokesman said affected employees are being offered positions in the Saint Louis area as the company focuses on growth areas and adapting to lower customer interest in existing services.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce website says the company employs more than 300 people.

The labor union representing some workers did not immediately return a call for comment

