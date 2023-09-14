Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers

WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers
WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers(Source: KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a new quarterly program called Echoes of the Past.

This event will be on Saturday, Sept 16 at 10 a.m.

Hosted with their on-site archaeologist, attendees will learn about the ancient history of the world and the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release, the first program will focus on the archaeology of animals. This will include people’s relationships with animals throughout history, exploring pet cemeteries from the ancient past and talking about our bond with pets that can be seen hundreds of years ago.

WBNC’s on-site archaeologist Erin Frigo has done a few field schools, worked for the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum’s Archaeology Department and the Forest Service with Black Kettle National Grasslands in Oklahoma. Frigo has also interned with the Bureau of Land Management at the Cross Bar Ranch.

“I’m excited to inspire people of the Panhandle to have more interest in the past, both in a very general sense and more specifically in the Texas Panhandle and nearby areas.” Frigo says, “The world is rich in history and stories you may have never heard, and we have so much rich history here in the Panhandle! I’ve seen the interest in our history fall over the years, and it’s a little dream of mine to try to bring that back.”

This program is suitable for all ages and backgrounds. Frigo says that it might be a bit advanced for younger explorers, but that people of all ages who have an interest in history or archaeology are welcome.

Reservations are not required. This program is included in WBNC admission or WBNC membership. Admission fees can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
A Potter County grand jury has found the officers were justified in their actions in an...
Potter County grand jury finds officers’ actions justified in July officer-involved shooting
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge

Latest News

Amarillo Parks and Recreation department hosting Clean-Up Day for Eastridge
Amarillo Parks and Recreation department hosting Clean-Up Day for Eastridge
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
Ruben heads to Wheeler where he meets up with a husband and wife who have opened a unique...
Ruben on the Road: Husband and wife open unique boutique in Wheeler
City Council approves purchase of a new Emergency Communications Vehicle
Amarillo Police Department set to receive new Emergency Communications Vehicle