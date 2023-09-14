WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a new quarterly program called Echoes of the Past.

This event will be on Saturday, Sept 16 at 10 a.m.

Hosted with their on-site archaeologist, attendees will learn about the ancient history of the world and the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release, the first program will focus on the archaeology of animals. This will include people’s relationships with animals throughout history, exploring pet cemeteries from the ancient past and talking about our bond with pets that can be seen hundreds of years ago.

WBNC’s on-site archaeologist Erin Frigo has done a few field schools, worked for the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum’s Archaeology Department and the Forest Service with Black Kettle National Grasslands in Oklahoma. Frigo has also interned with the Bureau of Land Management at the Cross Bar Ranch.

“I’m excited to inspire people of the Panhandle to have more interest in the past, both in a very general sense and more specifically in the Texas Panhandle and nearby areas.” Frigo says, “The world is rich in history and stories you may have never heard, and we have so much rich history here in the Panhandle! I’ve seen the interest in our history fall over the years, and it’s a little dream of mine to try to bring that back.”

This program is suitable for all ages and backgrounds. Frigo says that it might be a bit advanced for younger explorers, but that people of all ages who have an interest in history or archaeology are welcome.

Reservations are not required. This program is included in WBNC admission or WBNC membership. Admission fees can be found on their website.

