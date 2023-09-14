Street Volkswagen hosting its 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen is hosting their 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show this Saturday.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature food, drinks, music and prizes.

Organizers say there will be special appearances from Lindsey Lane and the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ very own Ruckus.

The featured food trucks are Dillos Burger Bus, Pizza Nomad, Prissy’s Barbecue, Taqueria MTZ, Yum-Yum Hibachi, Antojos Ice Cream Shop and Kettle Corn Cuties.

To register for this event, visit Street Volkswagen’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.