Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Street Volkswagen hosting its 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show

Street Volkswagen hosting its 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show
Street Volkswagen hosting its 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show(Street Volkswagen of Amarillo - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen is hosting their 10th annual Slug Bug Car Show this Saturday.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature food, drinks, music and prizes.

Organizers say there will be special appearances from Lindsey Lane and the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ very own Ruckus.

The featured food trucks are Dillos Burger Bus, Pizza Nomad, Prissy’s Barbecue, Taqueria MTZ, Yum-Yum Hibachi, Antojos Ice Cream Shop and Kettle Corn Cuties.

To register for this event, visit Street Volkswagen’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
A Potter County grand jury has found the officers were justified in their actions in an...
Potter County grand jury finds officers’ actions justified in July officer-involved shooting
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge

Latest News

Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
Butterfly release at Amarillo park to honor loved ones who passed away
WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers
WBNC begins new program for ancient history lovers
Amarillo Parks and Recreation department hosting Clean-Up Day for Eastridge
Amarillo Parks and Recreation department hosting Clean-Up Day for Eastridge
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair
5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair