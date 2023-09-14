Still Cool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs continue below average for a couple more days. The average high is in the mid-80s this time of year. Forecasts highs are in the 70s into the weekend. By next week temperatures climb to near average for much of next week. Rain chances come and go for the next few days. Hit and miss showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances go close to zero for most of the weekend.

