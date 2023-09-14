Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Still Cool

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs continue below average for a couple more days. The average high is in the mid-80s this time of year. Forecasts highs are in the 70s into the weekend. By next week temperatures climb to near average for much of next week. Rain chances come and go for the next few days. Hit and miss showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances go close to zero for most of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder

Latest News

Still Cool
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Tracking Rain
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rainy and Cool Outlook
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In