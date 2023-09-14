Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rance Barnett, Nataziah Gipson and this week’s Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Rance Barnett, Nataziah Gipson or this week’s High School Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Rance Barnett, Wildorado Football Head Coach:

Wildorado football head coach Rance Barnett talks to us about their homecoming game, changes on the field compared to last year and more!

Nataziah Gipson, Area 16 Special Olympics:

Area 16 Special Olympics program director Nataziah Gipson tells us about this weekend’s competition, what the Special Olympics means to her and more!

Week 4′s High School Pick Em’s:

Rylee Robinson, KJ Doyle and Preston Moore give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 4 of football!

