Rain Chances Still In Play

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Although we have tracked rain in the NE part of the area all day, skies have temporarily cleared for much of the region today. Temperatures are up a few degrees, but still very pleasant with highs in the 70s. Scattered storms will be possible tonight with the western half of the area favored. Lows tonight should drop into the upper 50s for most. Rain chances look to climax tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night as a stronger disturbance works into our area. Area football games as well as the beginning of the Tri State Fair may be impacted. By Saturday, rain will move out of our region with daytime highs in the upper 70s. Warmer weather and sunshine kick in for Sunday as highs reach the mid 80s.

