Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Race-A-Cop has returned to Amarillo this Saturday, Sept 16.

As always, this event will take place at the Amarillo Dragway at 12955 Burlington Rd.

According to a press release, the schedule is slightly different this time. The Test & Tune will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by Roll Racing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring your cars, family and friends and see if you can outrun the police!

