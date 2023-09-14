Who's Hiring?
Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday

Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday
Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Race-A-Cop has returned to Amarillo this Saturday, Sept 16.

As always, this event will take place at the Amarillo Dragway at 12955 Burlington Rd.

According to a press release, the schedule is slightly different this time. The Test & Tune will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by Roll Racing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring your cars, family and friends and see if you can outrun the police!

