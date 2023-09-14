Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Race-A-Cop has returned to Amarillo this Saturday, Sept 16.
As always, this event will take place at the Amarillo Dragway at 12955 Burlington Rd.
According to a press release, the schedule is slightly different this time. The Test & Tune will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by Roll Racing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Fans are encouraged to bring your cars, family and friends and see if you can outrun the police!
