Meet Yoda, the K-9 credited for helping authorities capture escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.(Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – K-9 Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit and subdued Danelo Cavalcante after a two-week-long manhunt.

That led to authorities finally taking him in after Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Officials said he resisted arrest, which means Yoda had his work cut out for him keeping Cavalcante in place while officers moved in.

The K-9 works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.

Cavalcante was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

