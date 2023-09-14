‘It’s an overwhelming infection’: Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, is on the rise in the Texas Panhandle, affecting more pregnant women and newborns.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a mother with the disease passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy.

The Texas Department of Health Services reported it’s highest number of congenital syphilis cases reaching nearly 700.

“It’s an overwhelming infection that depending on when the women acquires the infection can affect the entire baby,” said Teresa Baker, M.D., regional chair of obstetrics & gynecology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Baker says it can affect the babies liver, spleen, neural development, bones and teeth.

Expectant mothers are screened for syphilis to avoid complications.

“We screen everybody in the first trimester and we screen them again in the third trimester. 40% of those babies that acquire congenital syphilis will die. Either in utero or in the immediate postpartum period,” said Dr. Baker.

Health experts want to reiterate the importance of being aware of this issue.

“Our area from 2019 to now, we’ve seen almost a 6 fold of increase in total syphilis cases,” said Brian Weis, M.D., interim regional dean at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Dr. Weis says our area went from zero congenital cases in 2019 to eight cases in 2023.

“It doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but that’s eight children that were put at risk and maybe died because of that,” said Dr. Weis.

Most cases are treatable with penicillin, but because of the demand, Pfizer warns the public of a national shortage.

