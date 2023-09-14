Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Game of the Week: Highland Park vs. Gruver

VIDEO: Game of the Week: Highland Park vs. Gruver
By Preston Moore
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (KFDA) - The last time the Highland Park Hornets were 3-0, their current seniors were seven or eight years old.

However, three games into the 2023 season, they’re averaging over 52 points per game, and they’re 3-0 once more.

“To see us succeeding right now, with no intention of stopping, it brings me really great pride, honestly,” Highland Park football head coach Ty Stout said.

To continue the streak, though, they’ll have to go through the Gruver Greyhounds, who they’ve only beaten twice in their last 11 matchups.

“They’re pretty hot right now,” Gruver football head coach Kurt Haberthur said. “They’re scoring a lot of points, that’s really concerning. It’ll be a good test for us.”

Gruver is 17-7 all-time against Highland Park. On Friday night, they’ll hope to make it 18-7 and hand the Hornets their first loss.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dane Hamrick, Ty Stout and Josh Reynolds
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dane Hamrick, Ty Stout and Josh Reynolds
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15
Game of the Week: Highland Park vs. Gruver
VIDEO: Game of the Week: Highland Park vs. Gruver
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Reynolds tells us about preparing for Friday's game
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Reynolds tells us about preparing for Friday's game