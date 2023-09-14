Game of the Week: Highland Park vs. Gruver

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (KFDA) - The last time the Highland Park Hornets were 3-0, their current seniors were seven or eight years old.

However, three games into the 2023 season, they’re averaging over 52 points per game, and they’re 3-0 once more.

“To see us succeeding right now, with no intention of stopping, it brings me really great pride, honestly,” Highland Park football head coach Ty Stout said.

To continue the streak, though, they’ll have to go through the Gruver Greyhounds, who they’ve only beaten twice in their last 11 matchups.

“They’re pretty hot right now,” Gruver football head coach Kurt Haberthur said. “They’re scoring a lot of points, that’s really concerning. It’ll be a good test for us.”

Gruver is 17-7 all-time against Highland Park. On Friday night, they’ll hope to make it 18-7 and hand the Hornets their first loss.

