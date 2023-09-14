Who's Hiring?
Former Randall baseball star Heston Kjerstad called up to MLB

Former Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad tries on his Orioles jersey after signing his MLB Draft deal.(Source: Baltimore Orioles)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Former Randall Raiders baseball star Heston Kjerstad is heading to the majors.

The Baltimore Orioles announced the move on Thursday. Kjerstad will not be in the starting lineup on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, but will be available to pinch hit.

The Amarillo native was selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He’s spent time in both AA and AAA this season prior to his major league call-up.

Kjerstad hit .310 with 11 home runs in 46 games at AA this season and .298 with 10 homers at AAA. That performance earned him a spot on the MLB Futures roster during All-Star weekend.

During his time at Randall, he was named District 3-5A Player of the Year in both his junior and senior seasons.

