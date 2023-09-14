Dumas hosting 4th annual Ears & Beers Festival this Saturday

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Ears & Beers Festival this Saturday.

The festival will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at McDade Park in Dumas.

In addition to the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold its annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride to help raise funds for its programs. The bike ride will kick off at 8:00 a.m.

Organizers say this year’s festival will include a cornhole tournament starting at 4:00 p.m., followed by a corn eating contest at 6:00 p.m.

The festival will feature food trucks, beer vendors and craft vendors. Happy State Bank will also serve free roasted corn to all attendees at the event while supplies last, according to a news release.

From 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., a number of musicians will perform, including Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes and Stoney LaRue.

Organizers say a clear bag policy will be in place at this year’s event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Moore County Chamber of Commerce office, 1901 S. Dumas Ave., or online here.

Organizers say ticket prices are:

Ages 13 and up: $25

Ages 6-12: $10

Children 5 and under: Free

There will be an additional $5 charge for tickets purchased after midnight Friday and at the gate.

