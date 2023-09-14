Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dumas hosting 4th annual Ears & Beers Festival this Saturday

The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Ears & Beers Festival...
The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Ears & Beers Festival this Saturday.(Credit: Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Ears & Beers Festival this Saturday.

The festival will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at McDade Park in Dumas.

In addition to the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold its annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride to help raise funds for its programs. The bike ride will kick off at 8:00 a.m.

Organizers say this year’s festival will include a cornhole tournament starting at 4:00 p.m., followed by a corn eating contest at 6:00 p.m.

The festival will feature food trucks, beer vendors and craft vendors. Happy State Bank will also serve free roasted corn to all attendees at the event while supplies last, according to a news release.

From 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., a number of musicians will perform, including Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes and Stoney LaRue.

Organizers say a clear bag policy will be in place at this year’s event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Moore County Chamber of Commerce office, 1901 S. Dumas Ave., or online here.

Organizers say ticket prices are:

  • Ages 13 and up: $25
  • Ages 6-12: $10
  • Children 5 and under: Free

There will be an additional $5 charge for tickets purchased after midnight Friday and at the gate.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
A Potter County grand jury has found the officers were justified in their actions in an...
Potter County grand jury finds officers’ actions justified in July officer-involved shooting
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge

Latest News

Wesley Community Center (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Wesley Community Center celebrating 72 years with Una Gran Cena dinner
Race-A-Cop is returning to Amarillo this Saturday, Sept 16.
Race-A-Cop returns to Amarillo this Saturday
2ND CUP: LIPS Opportunity School hosting concert on Sep. 23
2ND CUP: LIPS Opportunity School hosting concert on Sep. 23
Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
Butterfly release at Amarillo park to honor loved ones who passed away