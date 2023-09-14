Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cool Temperatures Continue

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Cool temperatures and rain chances will continue for the day today, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70′s with at least a shower chance for most of the area. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, no widespread severe weather is expected. The same will go for tomorrow, before we mostly dry out for the weekend, especially Sunday where highs will climb closer to average, staying steady in the mid 80′s through mid-week next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
A Potter County grand jury has found the officers were justified in their actions in an...
Potter County grand jury finds officers’ actions justified in July officer-involved shooting
Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Quay County law enforcement announced they have arrested two people in a child predator...
2 arrested in operation targeting child predators in Tucumcari

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Still Cool
Still Cool
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Tracking Rain
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rainy and Cool Outlook