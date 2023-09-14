Cool Temperatures Continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Cool temperatures and rain chances will continue for the day today, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70′s with at least a shower chance for most of the area. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, no widespread severe weather is expected. The same will go for tomorrow, before we mostly dry out for the weekend, especially Sunday where highs will climb closer to average, staying steady in the mid 80′s through mid-week next week.

