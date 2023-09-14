Who's Hiring?
Carson County Museum to celebrate Quanah Parker exhibit at 58th annual Museum Day

The Carson County Square House Museum will host several events to celebrate its 58th annual...
(Carson County Square House Museum - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - The Carson County Square House Museum will host several events to celebrate its 58th annual Museum Day this Saturday.

To celebrate Quanah Parker Day, the museum will host a ribbon cutting for the Quanah Parker exhibit. The ribbon cutting will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the museum, 503 Elsie in Panhandle.

Governor Greg Abbott established the second Saturday in September as Quanah Parker Day.

Organizers say King Hill, son of artist Jack Hill, will be a featured guest speaker for Museum Day. A former Panhandle High School teacher and longtime supporter of the museum and its founder, Jo Stewart Randel, King Hill and his wife Dianne donated sculptures, artifacts and information for the Quanah Parker exhibit.

Nancy Parker Boles, the great granddaughter of Quanah Parker, and her daughter will also be guest speakers.

A choir will sing at 2:00 p.m. following the ribbon cutting and dedication.

Organizers say a barbeque fundraiser for the museum will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the county ag barn.

There will also be over 50 street vendors on Main Street.

