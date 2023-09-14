Butterfly release at Amarillo park to honor loved ones who passed away

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope & Healing Place is having a butterfly release event on Saturday to honor loved ones who have passed away.

The event, called the Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration, is Sep. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the gazebo at Amarillo College’s Memorial Park, according to a press release.

The purpose of the butterfly release is to remember loved ones and commemorate the journey through grief. Officials said this is also a time for reflection.

Participants can reserve a butterfly for $25 by clicking here.

The event is free and open to the public, where 500 butterflies will be released. Anyone who goes is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The event will also have activities such as a memorial chalk walk and butterfly crafts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.