Army CID: Private Ana Basauldia-Ruiz death ruled as ‘suicide’

Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz, 20, died March 13 in Fort Cavazos
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz(Noticias Telemundo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division has completed the investigation into the death of Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz, 20, who died March13 in Fort Cavazos, and determined she died by suicide.

The Armed Forces Medical Examiner, based on the Army CID investigation and autopsy results, ruled Basaldua-Ruiz’s death a suicide, the Army CID said.

“A separate Army CID investigation was initiated to address allegations of sexual harassment. The Army CID investigation did not uncover any evidence to support the allegations,” said the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

During the conduct of these investigations, an allegation surfaced indicating Basaldua-Ruiz was physically assaulted by a former boyfriend in December 2022.

Army CID investigated the physical assault and provided the findings to Basaldua-Ruiz’s command for action deemed appropriate.

The Fort Cavazos soldier’s funeral was held in Mexico in April 2023.

