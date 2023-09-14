Amarillo Wesley Community Center celebrating 72 years with Una Gran Cena dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wesley Community Center is celebrating 72 years of service at the 42nd annual Una Gran Cena dinner.

The keynote speaker is Titiana Frausto, who is the judge for the 181st Judicial District Court in Potter and Randall counties.

She will share her journey during the dinner event.

The dinner will also have mariachis with Monica Dozal Balderas and Ylara Villarreal.

Las Palmas de Matamoros will serve guisada, beans, rice, salad, chips and salsa.

There will be aguas frescas in horchata, limonada, strawberry kiwi and melon.

All of the money raised will go to the community center’s programs, which provides services to children, families and senior citizens.

The Una Gran Cena event is on Sep. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wesley gym, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Tickets are on sale here.

