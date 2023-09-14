Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a woman wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 26-year-old Magdalena Manuela Holguin is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Holguin is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair.

If you know where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Magdalena Manuela Holguin (Credit: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
