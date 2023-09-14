Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Recreation department hosting Clean-Up Day for Eastridge
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s National Clean-Up Day for the Eastridge neighborhood has been set for Saturday.

Those wanting to help keep Amarillo clean have a great opportunity as the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting National Clean-Up Day Saturday for the Eastridge neighborhood.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 12th and Whitaker Road.

For additional information or to register, click here or contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at 806-378-5219 or email David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

