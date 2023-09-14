5 things to know before the Tri-State Fair

Who's Hiring?
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday kicks off the celebration of 100 years of the Tri-State Fair, but before you head to the fairgrounds there are five things you need to know.

1. New Security Features:

New Security Features at the Fairgrounds include a 10:30 p.m. no re-entry policy. The fair will remain open until midnight but you can’t get in after 10:30 p.m.

2. Non-Profit Status:

The fair is a non-profit, meaning every dollar spent at the fair goes back to the community. The fair and rodeo are actually fundraisers for the fairgrounds.

“If you come to the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo, know that you’re coming to support your community because every dollar that we spend or make out here goes back to our community in one way or another,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager of the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

3. Free Entertainment:

The fair has several free entertainment options. Each day you can enjoy the Splash the Sea Lion show, Swifty Swine Pig Races, and the Outdoor Entertainment Lineup.

4. Dancin’ in the Dirt:

Dancin’ in the Dirt is returning for year two. The indoor concert series happens on the dirt floor of the Amarillo National Center.

“We pack our arena floor that way people can physically dance in the dirt,” said Foster. “This year’s concert is with some hometown boys Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler.”

5. Centennial Day:

On Friday, to celebrate 100 years of the Tri-State Fair, there is free gate admission.

