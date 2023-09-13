Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M volleyball star Torrey Miller enters final season of legendary Lady Buff career

VIDEO: West Texas A&M volleyball star Torrey Miller enters final season of legendary Lady Buff career
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Torrey Miller has led the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs in kills in every single one of her college seasons.

After taking home the Division II national championship with her team last year, the fifth-year senior has a chance at another big accomplishment this year.

The two-time LSC offensive player of the year has a chance to become the all-time kills leader in program history.

“It would be really cool, but I’m more into a team win and maybe resting my body a little bit in games that maybe I don’t need to play.” Miller said. “Breaking the record would be amazing, but it’s not something I just have to have before I get out of here.”

Miller currently sits fifth on the all-time list, roughly 400 kills behind Carol Pereira for the record.

However, her impact on the team has gone far beyond the stat sheet.

“Just her guidance and her leadership style and just the kind of person she is, she adds value to any group that she’s in.” Lady Buffs head coach Kendra Potts said. “She’s just a contagious [personality]. You just want to be around her, so I’m just grateful that I get another year of just hanging out with Torrey.”

“I’m more interested in leaving a legacy of love and from day one it’s been all love here.” Miller said. “I’m just so grateful to have been a Lady Buff.”

Miller is dominating once again so far this season, taking home tournament MVP honors for the BritKare Lady Buff classic.

No matter her final statistics at season’s end or what she adds to an already long list of prestigious accolades, Miller has already established herself as a WT legend.

Not only because of her play on the court, but who she was off of it.

