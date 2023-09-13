Who's Hiring?
‘We are trying to become a main street city’: City of Dalhart partnering with Dalhart EDC to revitalize downtown

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart Economic Development Corporation is selling three historic downtown buildings including the fire department, police station and emergency medical services building which are all currently occupied.

“We are trying to become a main street city. We have to show some growth downtown and we have to show historic preservation. And all of that comes into revitalizing our downtown which is going to help our economy and help our community,” said Joe Livingston, director at Dalhart EDC.

All three buildings were built in the late 1900′s and as they continue to age, newer space is needed.

“We bought a new building and are reinventing that to make it an emergency response center,” said Livingston.

In a little over a year, firefighters, police officers and paramedics will call the emergency response center home.

Dalhart EDC wants to preserve historical buildings and turn them into something the community can enjoy.

“All of our residents want to see more entertainment, restaurant options and shopping options here in Dalhart. I think a lot of people in this community have grown accustom to traveling to Amarillo or some nearby towns for shopping and night life,” said Bryce Jones, community development manager for the City of Dalhart.

Downtown Dalhart is busy during the day, but the EDC projects with these improvements it will be a nighttime destination as well.

Dalhart EDC says the response has been enthusiastic and ideas for restaurants, daycare facilities and even apartment complexes are being considered.

“We do have a housing problem, so we need more housing. And we would love if someone would stop, come in and say, ‘Hey, I would love to turn these buildings and do some local housing or apartments here in town,’” said Livingston.

For more information, contact Joe Livingston at dalhartedc@dalharttx.gov or by phone at 806-244-5511.

Dalhart Economic Development Corporation is selling three historic downtown buildings including the fire department, police station and emergency medical services building which are all currently occupied.(Credit: City of Dalhart)
Dalhart Economic Development Corporation is selling three historic downtown buildings including the fire department, police station and emergency medical services building which are all currently occupied.(Credit: City of Dalhart)
Dalhart Economic Development Corporation is selling three historic downtown buildings including the fire department, police station and emergency medical services building which are all currently occupied.(Credit: City of Dalhart)

