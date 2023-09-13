US-54 in Guymon under new construction

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Officials will break ground on the US-54 resurfacing project in Guymon on Friday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz along with local and state officials from Guymon will gather to break ground to officially begin the more than $33 million project that will resurface US-54 along the south side of Guymon between SW 5th Street and Hurliman Road.

This event will be at the southeast corner of US-54 and SW 5th Street.

According to a news release, speakers at the event will include Representative Kenton Patzkowsky, Guymon Mayor Kim Peterson and Secretary Gatz.

This project will improve a major thoroughfare through Guymon, helping daily commuters and visitors get around town.

