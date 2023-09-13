Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

US-54 in Guymon under new construction

Guymon Road under new construction
Guymon Road under new construction(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Officials will break ground on the US-54 resurfacing project in Guymon on Friday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz along with local and state officials from Guymon will gather to break ground to officially begin the more than $33 million project that will resurface US-54 along the south side of Guymon between SW 5th Street and Hurliman Road.

This event will be at the southeast corner of US-54 and SW 5th Street.

According to a news release, speakers at the event will include Representative Kenton Patzkowsky, Guymon Mayor Kim Peterson and Secretary Gatz.

This project will improve a major thoroughfare through Guymon, helping daily commuters and visitors get around town.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced they will offer beginner level coding classes...
DHDS offers beginners coding classes for students
In this week's Pay it Forward, Mary Ann is helping out her neighbor, Cat!
Pay it Forward 9/12
Rise in Panhandle pollen count leads to escalating allergies
Rise in Panhandle pollen count leads to escalating allergies
The Amarillo Fire Department is expecting an active wildfire season.
Amarillo Fire Department preparing for expected active wildfire season