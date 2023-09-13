Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games TPSN will stream on September 14 and 15.

WATCH

You can watch the Canyon vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.

The game will also air live on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can watch the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Canyon vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Wichita Falls High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Odessa High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder
Fire crews rescued a dog that fell in an old abandoned cesspool. (Credit: Randall County Fire...
Fire crews rescue dog that fell in old abandoned cesspool in Randall County

Latest News

'House of Doom', recent wins and upcoming games with the Lady Raiders
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randall, WTAMU and Amarillo High on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse
TPSN volleyball livestream
TPSN to Stream Amarillo High Volleyball on Tuesday
Caprock sweeps Childress
Reese Dindinger dominates at the net in Caprock’s sweep over Childress
HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene
HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene