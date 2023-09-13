Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tracking Rain

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers have increased across the area today and more rain is likely over the next couple of days. AT the same time, temperatures are at cool levels and have generally been in the 60s and low 70s across our area today. Rain will continue tonight, especially in western areas but a shower is possible anywhere. Tomorrow looks similar with cool temps and a 50% chance for more rain. Temps in the 70s will persist into Saturday with rain winding down as the weekend starts. Highs on Sunday should be a little warmer as me move back into the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Barrera Jr., escaped custody from Potter County (Source: Potter County Sheriff's...
Potter County officials: Man who escaped arrest found after hours-long search
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police identify man found dead behind Walmart
Texas DPS officials say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Carson County.
DPS: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash in Carson County
Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC...
Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney
A new Texas law is enhancing penalties for fentanyl distribution.
‘Something had to be done’: New Texas law allows fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rainy and Cool Outlook
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Shelden is tracking a return of better rain chances!
Shelden's Wednesday Update 9/13
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Better Rain Chances