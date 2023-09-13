Tracking Rain

Showers have increased across the area today and more rain is likely over the next couple of days. AT the same time, temperatures are at cool levels and have generally been in the 60s and low 70s across our area today. Rain will continue tonight, especially in western areas but a shower is possible anywhere. Tomorrow looks similar with cool temps and a 50% chance for more rain. Temps in the 70s will persist into Saturday with rain winding down as the weekend starts. Highs on Sunday should be a little warmer as me move back into the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.